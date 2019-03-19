The event on Friday, April 12 aims to celebrate all things Exmoor and is already proving popular for the first ever Friday market day, with all the market stalls fully booked well in advance.

A wide range of artisan stalls will include crafts, photography, artists, home furnishings, glass engraving, antique furniture and lots more.

There will be plenty to eat and drink, from hog roasts to ice cream plus preserves, chilli tasting, handmade chocolates and Exmoor’s own Wicked Wolf Gin.

Exmoor ponies, miniature donkeys and alpacas will be on hand, plus music from local singer songwriter Shannon Amy Lewis and the chance to meet Felix the Exmoor Fox throughout the day.

South Molton town clerk Andrew Coates said: “We are hoping that the Exmoor day will bring in loads of people from all over Exmoor and it should be a fun day for the children too.

“This is the first time we have tried to have a market on a Friday and if this is successful we will try other markets on Fridays too.

“We have also people dressed up as animals who will be wandering around the market and many animal charities will be present.”

The event is free to enter and will run at the Pannier Market from 9am to 3pm.