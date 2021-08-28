Exmoor churches shine bright in new National Parks Guide

Published: 7:00 AM August 28, 2021

Exmoor National Park is best known for its incredible landscapes and wildlife, but did you know that it also contains some of the UK’s most beautiful churches and chapels?

Now, the National Churches Trust is making it easy for anyone visiting a National Park to also discover this amazing national heritage.

Seven delightful churches from the Exmoor National Park are included in a new online visitor’s guide on the National Churches Trust’s ExploreChurches website. All are amazing and unexpectedly sacred spots, places where you will feel the connection with the park’s landscape and can be wowed by their art and architecture.

The guide includes top tips on the best churches to visit each park and some stunning photographs to whet the appetite of heritage lovers.

Over two hundred churches and chapels found in the UK’s 15 National Parks are featured in the new online visitor’s guide, which has been produced to mark 70 years since the first National Park was created.

Some of the top churches to visit in Exmoor include:

St Beuno, Culbone: The church is considered to be the smallest in England, seats about 30 people and is very atmospheric as it is lit by candlelight. It can't be accessed by road, so you'll need to park on a narrow track and then walk a mile and a half through woodland before the church appears. It's a really magical experience.

You may also want to watch:

All Saints, Selworthy: The unique gleaming lime and tallow washed walls of All Saints overlooking the Exmoor hills give a foretaste of the wonderfully light and spacious interior with its slender white pillars and soaring wagon roofs. The churchyard is the perfect spot for a picnic, or to just stand a take in the amazing panoramic view!

St George, Dunster: An uneasy truce between priory and parish characterised the early history of this church: the townsfolk used the west end, while the monks worshipped at a separate high altar at the east end. The most notable feature inside is the astonishing screen, dating from 1498. Take time to look closely at the exquisite carving.

St Peter, Timberscombe: A tranquil and sacred space with lots of heart. This 15th century church contains lots to enjoy including a rare vaulted wooden rood screen and loft, Jacobean pulpit, restored wall paintings, and a piscina dating from 1400s. A peal of 8 bells, unusual in a small country church, is practised and rung weekly. The churchyard cross dates from 1300s and the churchyard yew tree is notable, more than 440 years old.

Bill Bryson, award winning author and Vice-President of the National Churches Trust - Credit: NCT

Bill Bryson, a Vice-President of the National Churches Trust said: “It is impossible to overstate the importance of churches to this country.”

“Nothing else in the built environment has the emotional and spiritual resonance, the architectural distinction, the ancient, reassuring solidity of a parish church.”

“To me, they are the physical embodiment of all that is best and most enduring in Britain.”

“So, when you visit the Exmoor National Park, why not discover some beautiful churches in this most breath taking and treasured landscape.”

Sarah Crossland, Engagement Manager for the National Churches Trust said: “This year marks the 70th anniversary of the designation of the Peak District as the UKs first National Park.”

“From the rugged wilds of the Cairngorms in Scotland and the ancient woodlands of the New Forest in southern England to the golden shores of the Pembrokeshire Coast in Wales, all the UK’s National Parks are truly special places. And so are the hundreds of churches and chapels in the National Parks.”

“Our new ExploreChurches online visitor guide makes it easy for visitors to National Parks to also discover some of the UK’s most beautiful churches.”

“These stunning buildings, many of which date back to medieval times, are the jewels in the UK’s heritage crown. No visit to a National Park is complete without discovering these beautiful churches, each with an amazing story to tell.”