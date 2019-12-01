The group have given little known ancient Exmoor carols a new lease of life since forming in 2006 and they include some modern compositions and their own work too.

Some of those new carols came from the pen of founder member John Parker, who passed away this year aged 85.

Carolers concerts this week are at St Sabinus Church, Woolacombe on December 7 and St James Church, Arlington on December 8 - see the listing below for more details.

Then on December 14 it's St Mary Magdalene Church, Exford (7pm) and on December 15 St John the Baptist, Bishops Tawton, at 3pm.

December 21 is Christ Church, Parracombe at 7pm and the big final concert at The Plough in Torrington on December 22 at 3pm.

For more details visit the Exmoor Carolers Facebook page.