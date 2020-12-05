Follow the pictures on the Exford Christmas trail and be in with a chance to win a roast pork dinner box while helping The Friends of Exford School. Follow the pictures on the Exford Christmas trail and be in with a chance to win a roast pork dinner box while helping The Friends of Exford School.

Although just over the border from North Devon, the Somerset community is very close to the Combe Martin and Lynton areas and is a popular destination for locals.

The circular two-mile route follows a public footpath with lovely views over Exford and the surrounding countryside.

Maps and entry forms are now available in the newly renovated The Exmoor Stores, in Exford, where donations can also be made by those taking part in the event.

Everyone who takes part will receive a sweet, which has kindly been donated by Mole Valley Farmers and the winning entry, which will be picked in the new year, will win a roast pork dinner box, which has been generously donated by Bray Valley Wines, Coombe Farm Partnership and The Exmoor Stores.

For more information call Serena on 07854 104913.