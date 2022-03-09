The Exeter Chiefs Foundation has granted over £3,000 to fund a new accessible Trike for Calvert Exmoor.

The grant application made by the North Devon charity was approved in January 2022 and will help to purchase a hand-propelled Tomcat Rotor Bullet Trike. This specialist piece of equipment will be used to provide accessible outdoor cycling activities to guests with disabilities visiting the activity centre, based at Wistlandpound Reservoir.

Calvert Trust Exmoor would like to thank the Exeter Chiefs Foundation for their valuable support and have organised for a commemorative plaque to be assembled for the front of their Cycle Barn to mark this generous contribution. An Exeter Chiefs Foundation branded sticker is also being made for the trike.

“We are always looking to increase the number of accessible bikes we have here at Calvert Trust Exmoor. By having this generous donation from the Exeter Chiefs Foundation, we are now able to provide more opportunities for pushing the boundaries of outdoor activity provision” said Alison Goldsmith, Activities Manager at Calvert Trust Exmoor.

She added: “Our bike sessions around our beautiful reservoir are one of our most popular activities, and with better equipment, we can increase the quality of these sessions for our amazing guests - thank you!”

“Exeter Chiefs Foundation are fully aware of the fantastic work that is carried out by Calvert Trust Exmoor, so when the request came for us to help provide a grant to purchase the new trike, it was a simple decision for us to approve the application,” said Exeter Chiefs Foundation Trustee, Marc Astley.

“Anything we can do to help change the lives of others, particularly those with disabilities, is exactly what the Exeter Chiefs Foundation are all about. We want to make a difference in our local community in whatever way we can and we’re delighted to have supported this project.”

To find out more about Calvert Exmoor and the life-changing experiences guests can enjoy at the activity centre, please visit www.calvertexmoor.org.uk.