Exciting job opportunities at Active Torridge!
- Credit: Active Torridge
Active Torridge are currently looking to recruit and fill a number of future roles in their leisure centres across Torridge. From April 2022 Active Torridge will be taking over the running and management of all the leisure facilities within the Torridge area with current hubs located at Northam, Holsworthy and Great Torrington.
Successful applicants will be joining their existing pool of employees and will play an important role in the shaping and development of sport and leisure in the Torridge area. Applicants will ideally have a real passion for health, fitness and leisure and they are looking for people who will share their vision for the transformation of leisure in Torridge. The accessibility and sustainability of Active Torridge’s leisure assets and services will be a key focus for the team they are currently putting together.
The roles available include:
Centre Managers
Duty Managers
Heads of Departments/ Business Managers
Leisure Assistants (Lifeguards)
Member Services Assistants
Health & Fitness Instructors
Admin Assistants
Swimming Instructors
Sports Coaches
Group Exercise Instructors
Cleaners
So, if you would like to work for an exciting and forward-thinking employer that operates in a dynamic service area, then don’t delay and get in touch. Whether you’re an experienced leisure professional looking for a step up the ladder or fancy working in a completely different industry or want to relocate to stunning area of natural beauty, the Active Torridge team want to hear from you!
Active Torridge will be recruiting from the February 7, 2022. The best way to stay up to date with the latest news is to like and follow ‘Active Torridge’ on Facebook or alternatively email activetorridgehr@torridge.gov.uk for more information.
The Torridge HR team will also be running a recruitment fair at Caddsdown Business Centre in Bideford on February 22, from 2:00pm – 7:00pm.
Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin - Lead Member for Community Culture and Leisure said: “It’s fantastic that Active Torridge are offering such a wide variety of interesting roles and are supporting local employment. The pandemic has further highlighted the importance of health and fitness, so the team at Active Torridge will play a crucial role in enhancing leisure provision and making sure it is accessible for all. We hope the recruitment fairs will be a good opportunity to come and find out a bit more about the roles on offer.”