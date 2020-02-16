The rating for the Tawstock school is the highest a school can achieve from its Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS), which is carried out for all CofE schools in a similar way to Ofsted.

The school's SIAMS inspection was carried out in November last year, and the subsequent report said: "Holywell school shines brightly; a beacon of excellence in loving and caring for its pupils."

It called the school a 'loving and nurturing' community and added: "Parents are captivated by the way in which their children are enabled to learn and grow, regardless of the disadvantages suffered by many."

Headteacher Sue Denham said: "We are very proud to have received our 'excellent' award for being an outstanding church school.

"Holywell is a very special school with a very big heart and it is lovely for that to be recognised."

The achievement was marked on Thursday (February 13) with the visit of the Archdeacon of Barnstaple, the Venerable Dr Mark Butchers.

Presenting the school with its award at the school's morning collective worship, he said: "I want to say well done and well done to all of you for letting your light shine and loving each other in all you do.

"To Mrs Denham and all the teachers for encouraging that to happen, to governors, parents and everyone involved in the life of the school, because it is a school where light shines."

The school, which has 104 pupils on roll, is part of the Ventrust Multi Academy Trust. It was branded 'good' by Ofsted in 2017.