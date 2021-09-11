Everything Ellie receives charitable boost from Devon holiday provider

Published: 12:00 PM September 11, 2021

A Devon based holiday provider has given a local charity that provides respite to those with life-limiting conditions a much-needed boost.

RoyaleResorts’ Stowford Village has removed all service charges from one of its luxury homes, used by Barnstaple-based charity Everything Ellie – saving the owners a whopping £3,500 a year.

Since its launch in 2019, the six-person contained home has provided vital respite to parents and families with life-limiting conditions by offering free short stays all year round.

Brad Wyllie, general manager at Stowford Village, said it was the least that they could do: “We have a very tight-knit community here in North Devon and we are thrilled to play our part in creating some long-lasting memories for those in need.

“Everything Ellie works tirelessly to provide respite for those with life-threatening illnesses, so to help them in this way was the very least we could do.

“We look forward to welcoming more of the charity’s wonderful guests and hope that we can continue to provide them with a holiday to remember.”

Everything Ellie was originally created by Justeen and Chris Easton in memory of their daughter Ellie, who passed away in 2015 to secondary Leukaemia Relapse, aged just 16.

Enjoying the simple life, filled with socialising and outdoor activities such as horse riding and swimming, Ellie’s final wish was to secure a long-term landmark in her name, to be enjoyed by people in similar situations.

After dedicated fundraising, long-term rent at a pretty beach hut on Saunton Sands was approved in 2015, with the aim to provide “a little bit of sunshine to an otherwise gloomy time”.

The holiday home at Stowford Village followed just four years later and comes styled as a home-from home with its own hydro-spa and BBQ – all set within the picturesque Devon countryside.

The resort offers horse riding stables, an indoor pool, pet area, parks, crazy golf, an on-site restaurant, pub and shop, and is a 17-minute drive from North Devon District Hospital.

Justeen Easton said: “The support we have received from RoyaleResorts, and the Devon community has been astounding.

“We have already had 50 families booked in the home this year and we have been at full capacity all summer. The feedback has been wonderful both about the home and the Stowford Village site, it keeps our spirits up.”

She continued: “From the start Stowford Farm Meadows was a must for us. We had holidayed with Ellie as a family in our caravan since she was small and have had many happy memories with family and friends here.

“Ellie loved the woodlands, petting zoo, swimming and horse riding - it was one of her favourite places to be. We knew we would be safe in the knowledge that our guests will be looked after brilliantly.

“Because there are so many facilities on site, we know that if a child is too poorly to play outside, their siblings can use the resort’s many offerings, giving our guest ample opportunity to rest and it relieves the guilt for both parent and child as treatment very often stops the fun.”

Chris added: “We would like to express our gratitude to the team at RoyaleResorts for helping us even further by removing the service charge – it is gestures like this that make such a huge difference to a charity like ours and has certainly eased the strain of almost 18 months of no fundraising opportunities”

Referrals to the holiday home can be made through a patient’s CLIC Sargent Nurse or social worker, Consultant Paediatrician, school Senco or specialist nurse, and will be subject of meeting the criteria provided by Everything Ellie as well as availability.

For more information, please visit: everythingellie.co.uk

For more information on Stowford Village, please visit: royaleresorts.co.uk/our-resorts/stowford-village/