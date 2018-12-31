Will Jay, of Jaybird Photography, put together a 2019 calendar of local scenes, using photos he took throughout last year.

His employers Accord Healthcare Ltd sponsored the printing by Toptown Printers, helping Will to make more than £1,000.

A skittles and barbecue evening at the Rolle Quay pub in Barnstaple earlier in the year, organised by Roger Sells, was added to the total £1218.70, which presented to Everything Ellie.

Charity founder Justeen Easton said: “Will did an amazing job all year organising which pictures to include and then taking in orders ready for printing.

“We are all so thankful for the surprise sponsorship from his employers Accord Healthcare Ltd to cover the priniting cost which has meant 100 per cent of funds raised came to the charity.

“The funds raised will be used to provide days out and short breaks to families whose child has a life threatening illness and young bereaved families.”