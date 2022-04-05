Everyone is welcome at the Race for Life Barnstaple

People are being invited to step into spring by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Barnstaple.

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the town and anyone who joins between Monday, April 4 and Monday, April 18 can claim a 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code EASTER30

One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.* Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer- helping to save more lives. People of all ages and abilities are invited to sign up to their local event at raceforlife.org **

Race for Life participants with medals - Credit: Kevin Michael Ladden Photography

The Race for Life 5k event take place at The Castle Hill Estate, Filleigh, Barnstaple, on Sunday, June 19.

Sam Morris, Race for Life spokesperson for Barnstaple, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. So, we’re asking people across the city: “Who will you Race for?”

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10K distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Barnstaple will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against COVID-19. Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org