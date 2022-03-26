Evening of Soul in support of Appledore RNLI

Join Soul Intention at The Big Sheep for a Plough Arts fundraiser gig with four bands. - Credit: Archant

The Appledore RNLI Fundraising Guild are supporting a special event at Appledore Community Hall in partnership with North Devon-based Soul and Motown band, the fantastic Soul Intention.

This is a fundraising event for Appledore RNLI and Soul Intention will be playing your favourite soul and Motown dance music at Appledore Community Hall on Friday, April 8. There will be a licensed bar and snacks available. Doors open at 7.30pm with the band on stage at 8.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and available online at www.rnliappledore.org.uk/events or from Pat Hughes on 01271 - 346560. Please note dancing shoes will be required for this event, as the 10-piece band perform songs everyone knows and loves.

Situated on the north Devon coast, Appledore Lifeboat Station operates an all-weather Tamar class lifeboat and an inshore B class Atlantic 85 lifeboat. Lifeboat crews have been presented with 30 RNLI awards for gallantry and four foreign medals.