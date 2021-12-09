Evans family remember mum Alison with Light Up a Life service

The Evans of Bideford will be spending their first Christmas without the rock of their family, Alison. But her memory lives on, as the family will be remembering her through the annual Light Up a Life appeal.

Light Up a Life is a chance for local people to remember those they love in the run-up to Christmas. Organised jointly by North Devon Hospice and Children’s Hospice South West, people can make a donation to the appeal in memory of someone who is no longer with us. There are also a series of services in December for people to attend and light a candle for those they miss.

Alison Evans passed away suddenly earlier this year, just days after her 80th birthday. Daughter-in-law Sue Evans said it was a huge shock to the whole family.

Alison Evans - Credit: NDH

“She was fit and healthy, but one day suffered a massive brain haemorrhage, so it was very sudden and unexpected.”

The run up to Christmas has certainly been tough for the family, knowing Alison will not be there, Sue said: “It’s not going to be the same without Mum. Obviously last Christmas was not ideal because of lockdown, so we were looking forward to spending this Christmas together as a family. But we are grateful we get to remember her with the hospice’s Light Up a Life appeal.”

Sue and Alison Evans - Credit: NDH

Sue added: “As a family, we have always supported North Devon Hospice, because the work they do is just so important. But we have never actually taken part in Light Up a Life. When we saw the appeal this year, we thought it would be a lovely thing to do for Mum. We’ve made a donation in her name, which means her name will be on the hospice Christmas tree and we have been sent a star to hang on our own tree for her as well.”

Ali Hunt, from North Devon Hospice, said: “I’ve known Alison, her husband John and the whole Evans family since I started at North Devon Hospice over 20 years ago and have huge love and respect for them all. My heart really goes out to them, and I know that other families will be feeing the same way too. This just shows that even if your loved one was not cared for by the hospice, you are more than welcome to remember them through the Light Up a Life appeal. It really is for everyone.”

Alison and John Evans - Credit: NDH

To donate online, please visit www.lual.co.uk. The Light Up a Life services will take place at:

Torrington, St. Michael and All Angels, Thursday 9 December at 6.30pm

Fremington, Methodist Church, Thursday 9 December 6.30pm

Woolsery, All Hallows' Church, Thursday 9 December at 6.30pm

Ilfracombe, Pip and Jims Church, Thursday 9 December at 6.30pm

Barnstaple, Grosvenor Church, Friday 10 December at 6.30pm