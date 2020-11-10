The one-day market will be open from 9am until 4pm with essential produce available.

North Devon Council, which runs the panier market, said the event would help residents living near town access essential supplies such as vegetables, hardware, meat and cakes.

If it proves a success, another may be arranged before the end of the current lockdown.

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden, said: “It’s great to see our officers and stall holders pulling together to put on this essential items market for our residents who live close to the town.

“As well as benefitting residents it will also provide the opportunity for our stall holders to trade during the lockdown which they wouldn’t have had the opportunity to otherwise as market traders.

“We are working with the local business community to support them through these difficult times with the ‘Live Love Local’ campaign with initiatives such as the new Lockdown Shopping Directory – and facilitating the essential food market is another positive way we can help some of our local business owners through the challenge of lockdown while also serving the needs of the local community.”