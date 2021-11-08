News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Environmentalists hold Day of Action at Saunton Sands

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 12:01 PM November 8, 2021
Pictures from the Climate Day held at Saunton Sands beach on Saturday

Pictures from the Climate Day held at Saunton Sands beach on Saturday - Credit: Plastic Free North Devon

On Saturday, environmentalist and community groups from all over North Devon met up at Saunton Sands for a day in support of Climate Justice as part of a National Day of Action during COP 26. 

The event was conceived by Plastic Free North Devon and included Surfers Against Sewage, ND Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Extinction Rebellion, local councillors, Fridays for Future, cycling groups and those who identified simply as concerned citizens. 

Pictures from the Climate Day held at Saunton Sands beach on Saturday

Pictures from the Climate Day held at Saunton Sands beach on Saturday - Credit: Plastic Free North Devon

Over a hundred people turned up and enjoyed an afternoon of activities, speeches and music. There was communal sand art with everyone encouraged to join in and some inspiring speeches from representatives of several groups interspersed with music from some of the cream of North Devon’s musical talent. 

Two dozen brave souls went in for a dip with hardly a wetsuit in sight and many sporting brown ‘coffee stains’ to represent the shocking state of sewage pollution in our rivers and coastal waters.  

Pictures from the Climate Day held at Saunton Sands beach on Saturday

Pictures from the Climate Day held at Saunton Sands beach on Saturday - Credit: Plastic Free North Devon

Events were capped off with a massed ‘Discobedience’ dance to the tune of the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive. Originally there was a march planned from Braunton to Saunton Sands to support the need for a cycle route between the two places but ironically it had to be cancelled over safety concerns on such a dangerous road. 

You may also want to watch:

Plastic Free North Devon’s CEO, Claire Moodie, said: “Key members of the community have been campaigning for a cycle path between the village and the beach for over five years now with limited progress so far. Cycling and walking (and the access they can provide to the beach and ocean) have clear and tangible benefits for our physical and mental health along with the health of the planet.  

Pictures from the Climate Day held at Saunton Sands beach on Saturday

Pictures from the Climate Day held at Saunton Sands beach on Saturday - Credit: Plastic Free North Devon

“We want to take this opportunity to join the global call for action at the same time as amplifying the voice of our local community on an issue that is an achievable win for people and planet.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Firework display set to return to Barnstaple Rugby Club for 2021
  2. 2 OPINION: The North Devon housing market boom - Simon Smith
  3. 3 Plans to address Torridge housing crisis revealed
  1. 4 OPINION: Life in Ilfracombe - Dave Griffin
  2. 5 OPINION: What I do in Westminster - Selaine Saxby MP
  3. 6 Property of the Week: 17 Kenwith Road, Northam
  4. 7 North Devon Biosphere honoured by royalty
  5. 8 Two land-based volunteer vacancies at Appledore RNLI
  6. 9 Improvements planned for Barnstaple flower beds
  7. 10 Property of the Week: Osprey Cottage, Appledore

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rides were in the cab of the centre’s diesel locomotive

PICTURES: Railway rides return to Bideford after 15 years

Joseph Bulmer

person
File picture of a police officer

Two vehicle crash blocks North Devon Link Road near Barnstaple

Joseph Bulmer

person
(L to R) Television presenter Anthea Turner, award winner Jack Hopkins and Dame Mary Perkins

Northam boy Jack Hopkins presented with Medal of Honour

Joseph Bulmer

person
The church is now open again for worship on Sundays

Historic Barnstaple church repaired and reopened

Joseph Bulmer

person