On Saturday, environmentalist and community groups from all over North Devon met up at Saunton Sands for a day in support of Climate Justice as part of a National Day of Action during COP 26.

The event was conceived by Plastic Free North Devon and included Surfers Against Sewage, ND Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Extinction Rebellion, local councillors, Fridays for Future, cycling groups and those who identified simply as concerned citizens.

Pictures from the Climate Day held at Saunton Sands beach on Saturday - Credit: Plastic Free North Devon

Over a hundred people turned up and enjoyed an afternoon of activities, speeches and music. There was communal sand art with everyone encouraged to join in and some inspiring speeches from representatives of several groups interspersed with music from some of the cream of North Devon’s musical talent.

Two dozen brave souls went in for a dip with hardly a wetsuit in sight and many sporting brown ‘coffee stains’ to represent the shocking state of sewage pollution in our rivers and coastal waters.

Pictures from the Climate Day held at Saunton Sands beach on Saturday - Credit: Plastic Free North Devon

Events were capped off with a massed ‘Discobedience’ dance to the tune of the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive. Originally there was a march planned from Braunton to Saunton Sands to support the need for a cycle route between the two places but ironically it had to be cancelled over safety concerns on such a dangerous road.

Plastic Free North Devon’s CEO, Claire Moodie, said: “Key members of the community have been campaigning for a cycle path between the village and the beach for over five years now with limited progress so far. Cycling and walking (and the access they can provide to the beach and ocean) have clear and tangible benefits for our physical and mental health along with the health of the planet.

Pictures from the Climate Day held at Saunton Sands beach on Saturday - Credit: Plastic Free North Devon

“We want to take this opportunity to join the global call for action at the same time as amplifying the voice of our local community on an issue that is an achievable win for people and planet.”