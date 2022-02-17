English Riviera Airshow and Jubilee Weekend to take flight this June

The English Riviera will be the place to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee this summer as its famous airshow will be joined by ‘Music on the Meadow’, a Jubilee Flotilla and The Queen’s Jubilee Beacons to create a full weekend of celebrations.

The English Riviera Airshow and Jubilee Weekend will take flight from Thursday 2 until Sunday 5 June 2022, with breath-taking displays over the stunning South Devon Bay and an extended community celebration joining the world-famous aerial action.

Across the weekend, the airshow will deliver an action-packed flying programme on both Saturday and Sunday between 11am - 6pm, with a selection of cutting edge and beautiful vintage aircraft taking to the skies.

The English Riviera Airshow and Jubilee Weekend will take flight from Thursday 2 until Sunday 5 June 2022 - Credit: Paul Box

The Event Village will feature air display team stands where visitors can meet the pilots, and local and national traders offering everything from artwork and books to toys and furniture, family activities, a fairground, food stalls and bars.

On Sunday, the Jubilee Flotilla of water-craft will take to the water in the bay, with celebrated and private vessels representing all parts of the area’s coastal community. Visitors are invited to watch from the shores as the water teems with maritime action.

Sunday will also feature ‘The Big Lunch’, a giant airshow street party. Enjoy a celebratory picnic with friends and family on Paignton Green where there will be a range of high-quality food and drink outlets to grab a bite and watch the many flying displays.

The English Riviera Airshow, which is organised by Torbay Council with support from The English Riviera BID Company, continues to grow in popularity every year and highlights the English Riviera on the world’s stage. The growth of the event has a positive impact on the local economy as well as the wider business community in the area.

Kicking off the celebrations, Thursday, June 2, will see the lighting of The Queen’s Jubilee Beacon at Corbyn Head at 9.45pm. As part of a series of over 1,500 beacons across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, the beacon will be lit by the Civic Mayor accompanied by a Piper. The beacons at Daddyhole, Shoalstone and Berry Head will also be lit by Coastwatch, Brixham Town Council and Torbay Coast and Countryside Trust.

On Friday, June 3, Music on The Meadow’ invites the community of Torbay to get together for a day on Torre Abbey Meadows, with a full day of family entertainment.

Expect musical bingo, pop-up theatre and memories and acts remembering the many decades of Her Majesty The Queen’s reign. To complete the day The Bootleg Beatles will headline the main music stage. The original and best loved Beatles tribute band have performed over 4000 times since the 80s and are one of the best loved acts in the world.

Councillor Swithin Long, Cabinet Member for Economic Regeneration, Tourism and Housing said: “This promises to be a huge weekend for the Bay and a much-needed celebration for residents and visitors alike. The welcome return of the English Riviera Airshow after a two-year break will not only be a visual spectacle, but also a massive boost for both the tourism industry and the local economy. Do come along and join in the fun.”

Councillor Nicole Amil, Member Champion, Queen's Platinum Jubilee said: “Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our Monarch’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. As the Chair of the Airshow Working Party, it’s really exciting to have the Airshow coinciding with the packed programme of Jubilee events. I can’t think of a more fitting tribute to this remarkable woman.”

For all air display and further ground news and information, see the official English Riviera Airshow website: https://englishrivieraairshow.co.uk or follow the event on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.