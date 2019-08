The new funding will allow it to continue its work with disadvantaged children and young people in North Devon who are homeless or are at risk of being homeless.

Claire Fisher, chief officer at Encompass Southwest, said: "We are delighted to once again receive funding from BBC Children in Need.

"We are thrilled to be able to continue supporting individuals in the local community who need our help and funding means we can go on to offer the services they need to develop themselves."

This money will make it possible to create a network of support to help young people become safe from harm, develop coping strategies and access the services they need.

The Junction is a project that is funded by Children in Need and aims to reduce homelessness and repeat homelessness among young people aged 16 to 18 years-old living in North Devon and Torridge by providing free, confidential and individual support.

The team offer drop-in services at Petroc college, Georgie's Youth Centre and Pill Youth Club in Bideford.

Alongside these services, Encompass is looking to run a campaign and start a lodger scheme where it will provide host families that can accommodate young people.

Claire said: "Everything that a young person needs to live safely, The Junction provides, including sexual health, keeping themselves safe and independent living skills."

She said the BBC Children in Need fund was a big part of providing the services necessary to help young people live a fulfilling and healthy life.

Claire added: "This is our fourth grant and it's another three-year grant so that will take us up to 12 years of funding with Children in Need which is really, really positive."

Encompass and other agencies also have a street outreach team to help young people on the street by checking up on younger people who are out late and to give advice to those that need it.

To find out more about Encompass projects visit https://www.bpag-encompass.org.uk .