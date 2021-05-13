Published: 12:00 AM May 13, 2021

Five-year-old Emily has signed up for her mile as Appledore RNLI call on local families to answer their Mayday call.

Emily, granddaughter of Dr Roy Broad a member of the Appledore RNLI fundraisers, has signed up with her family for The Mayday Mile Families Walk organised by the charity’s volunteers.

The event, which runs between 10am and 4pm on Sunday, May 30, at Victoria Park in Bideford, has two walk options to choose from and is all in aid of raising the vital funds needed to continue the RNLI’s lifesaving work on our coast.

The RNLI’s Mayday campaign launched on Saturday, May 1, and runs throughout the month. Lifesavers in the south west are used to answering mayday distress calls but are now asking supporters to answer their call for help.

Due to the pandemic local fundraising is down and the volunteer fundraisers at Appledore RNLI need your support now more than ever.

You may also want to watch:

David de Burton, the event organiser said: “We are expecting a very busy summer here in Devon as lockdown restrictions ease and people head out to the coast, where the RNLI crews will be there to help anyone who may need them.

“We hope the community will come together to support the Mayday appeal and as a thank-you, we will be giving everyone who completes their chosen challenge a medal. Any money raised will mean we’re one step closer to a happy, fun and safer summer we all deserve this year.”

The two options for the walk are either a shorter loop of 350 metres, or a longer loop of 800 metres. You can choose which loop you do and if you would like to complete multiple loops. Upon registration you will be provided with a card to mark the number of loops you complete.

Tickets will cost £5 per adult and accompanying children are free - but must also be registered. In addition to the ticket price, the organisers encourage all participants to create a JustGiving page and raise as much sponsorship as possible to help ensure our lifesavers are ready for the busy summer season.

To purchase tickets and find out more information about the event here, https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/appledore-mayday-mile-families-walk-tickets-146621381499.