Fire crews from Bideford, Torrington and Barnstaple, attended the fire at the property in Coach Drive, which started at 5.50am.

Ambulance crews and police have also attended the scene. The single track road has been cordoned off by police.

A statement from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are attending a house fire in Bideford which started at 5.50am.

"Four appliances attended and the house has been severely damaged by fire.

"We are still at the scene and a fire investigation will commence later today."