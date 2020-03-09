Phil Brock aka Brockabilly. Picture: Brcok family Phil Brock aka Brockabilly. Picture: Brcok family

Phil Brock passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Bideford on Thursday, March 5, aged 55 following a short battle with cancer.

Paying tribute to a man who has entertained thousands with his lively Elvis Presley shows, his wife Katrina said "he was our legend and our king of rock 'n' roll."

He leaves Katrina, his son Vince daughters Sabrina and Bonita, their partners Sam and Scott and grandchildren Lola-Mai, Oakley and Paisley.

His funeral is at St Mary's Church in Bideford on Thursday, March 19 at 11am, with all welcome.

There is no dress code and Vince said the family wanted people to wear whatever they feel comfortable in.

Donations are welcome for ChemoHero and ELF (Exeter Leukaemia Fund), which supported Phil and Katrina during his treatment.

Many a good night has been made by Brockabilly act and he was in great demand to play pub, festivals, weddings and private venues.

Vince told the Gazette: "He loved what he did, he was always happy with life and he was a family man - as long as he was singing he was happy, he was living his dream.

"He was always quite shy but when he was doing his Elvis he was in his own persona - he did not just sing, he performed, got up on the tables and got people up and dancing with him."

Vince said his dad was born in Torrington and always loved the 1950s era, rock 'n' roll and the music of Elvis - he said the house was like 'a museum to Elvis Presley'.

He had been singing since the age of 12 and often met up with like-minded musicians at The Elizabethan in Westward Ho! (now the Pier House).

He and Vince's uncle Tony Elphick formed The Prairie Dogs band with Buddy Digeorgio and Tim Parker, which became The Dimestore Gamblers when Buddy left the group.

The band was well known around North Devon and played gigs for 10 years before doing their own things and Phil became Brockabilly.

He was diagnosed with lymphoma in November and had his farewell gig at Bideford Conservative Club, which was packed with family, friends and his compadres from Devon Cruisers.

Vince said: "I love all that music, I know every Elvis song so he has brought up his family loving the music.

"I can say I am not a great singer but I loved every minute when I sang with my dad and that's my fondest memory."