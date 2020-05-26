It was lockdown rock as opposed Jailhouse Rock from Dean Stewardson, who donned the king’s famous white jumpsuit and treated Dean’s Close to a half-hour performance on Thursday evening (May 21). Dean and his partner Tina Tucker have been putting on music for residents every Thursday night to boost spirits during the lockdown before a clap for carers sing-along. The 53-year-old, who used to perform as an Elvis tribute act, decided it was time for a little less conversation and donned the suit for the first time in 10 years to entertain residents. Dean said: “People really enjoyed it, everybody was out and there were even a few people that pushed up on push bikes who came to watch while socially distancing. “We moved in four years ago, and we would say hello to our neighbours. All this has really brought the whole street together.”