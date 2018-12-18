Every day up to Christmas, pictures of nail technician Lisa Willis in all manner of elf poses are being posted on the High Street salon’s Facebook page, much to the amusement of customers.

So far she has posted herself in a box, wickedly melted a snowman, dangled herself from coathangers and caused havoc with the styling dolls.

Elf on the shelf is a craze imported from America where parents pose an elf doll in random spots around the house and tells their children it is spying for Santa to ensure they stay good.

Lisa, who thought of the idea and works at the alongside mum Jackie Cracknell and sister Emily, said: “We took 24 pictures and they gone up every morning – it’s gone down brilliantly with our Facebook followers.

Elf on the shelf mayhem is ruling the roost at Jackie's Hairdressers in Ilfracombe. Picture: Jackie's Hairdressers Elf on the shelf mayhem is ruling the roost at Jackie's Hairdressers in Ilfracombe. Picture: Jackie's Hairdressers

“When everybody sees me sat on the side they call me elf on the shelf, so we thought we would do it.”

Customer Nikki Harris said: “Ilfracombe is such a fantastic community to be part of, especially at Christmas time. The hard voluntary work carried out by everyone in the Combe Christmas Group brings lots of happiness, it’s very special.

“And Jackie’s ‘elf on a shelf’ is a typical example of that, such a lovely idea. The children have their version and now we have ours.”

Nothing is safe... Picture: Jackie's Hairdressers Nothing is safe... Picture: Jackie's Hairdressers

