Elderly woman hospitalised after crash in Kilkhampton

Police are investigating a serious crash in Kilkhampton and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving an elderly female pedestrian and a car at around 12.35pm on Thursday, February 3, on West Street, The Square, Kilkhampton.

The elderly woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the scene, as well as a forensic collision investigator.

A full forensic investigation was carried out and officers are working to establish the cause of this collision.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience and support while the scene investigation was carried out.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries.

Please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 0344 of Thursday, February 3.