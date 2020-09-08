Inside the El Toro Loco new Mexican restaurant at Affinity Devon. Picture: El Toro Loco Inside the El Toro Loco new Mexican restaurant at Affinity Devon. Picture: El Toro Loco

El Toro Loco at the shopping centre has been opened by chef Carl Jackman and his fiancée Becky Gilder, serving Mexican food to eat in, take away or for private parties.

Meaning ‘The Crazy Bull’ in Spanish, it is open from 10am until 10pm and there is live music planned for Friday and Saturday nights.

Carl originally worked in London and the home counties as an executive chef. During lockdown, he set up a new business initiative to help bring fresh food to the local community, delivering meals to those who couldn’t leave the house.

He and Becky were offered a unit at Affinity and he said: “I thought the unit would be perfect for a restaurant because it has such a scenic setting, and I know the community well and often shop in the centre with my own family, so I decided to take a look around. I made my decision there and then.

El Toro Loco Mexican restaurant at Affinity Devon. Picture: El Toro Loco

“We are bringing something unique to North Devon with our ethos for fresh, flavoursome and authentic Mexican food tossed in with a festival fiesta atmosphere!

“Our mixologist will be serving some amazing cocktails as well as some craft Mexican beers with live music planned at the weekends to create a truly memorable, family-friendly experience.

“There is nothing else like it in the area, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring some delicious food for visitors and the local community.”

Nicola Cann, centre marketing manager, added: “Many people are opting for a staycation this year and we’ve noticed an increase in footfall as a result.

“It’s given us the opportunity to explore new opportunities and activities we can offer at Affinity. El Toro Loco is the only restaurant of its kind in the area, and complements perfectly the family-friendly offer we have created here in Bideford – there is truly something for everyone.”

For more information visit the El Toro Loco Facebook page.