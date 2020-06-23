Beth Conroy, 8, running during her marathon challenge. Picture: Contributed Beth Conroy, 8, running during her marathon challenge. Picture: Contributed

Beth Conroy achieved the marathon distance by running 3.7 miles each day between Monday, June 15 and Sunday, June 21 in the week she went back to school.

She has raised more than £700 for the foodbank – more than twice her initial target of £300.

The Fremington Community Primary School pupil felt inspired to do something while being home schooled during the coronavirus lockdown.

After learning about global warming and seeing strands of news about the Black Lives Matter movement and food poverty, Beth wanted to raise as much as she could to help people.

Mum Anne-Marie said: “She said ‘mum, I just want to help humanity’.

“We talked about what was realistic and what was the most achievable, and decided to fundraise for the foodbank, as we knew it would make a difference right now.”

After deciding to cover the marathon distance, the family set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money and measured out the mileage for each run.

Anne-Marie said: “I was a little concerned about how far it was, but she has really enjoyed it.

“She was very adamant it was her run, and she didn’t want anyone to do it with her.”

Anne-Marie said Beth had been ‘really excited’ to see the money she has raised go beyond her target.

“She wants to know who’s donated and want’s to send thank yous to everyone,” she said.

“She originally wanted to raise £200, and put £300 down in the hope she would get close to the £200 target.

“She’s really, really pleased.”

Northern Devon Foodbank chairman Duncan Withall said Beth’s challenge was an ‘amazing’ example of people in the area providing support to help those who need it.

He said: “Northern Devon people are amazing! It is only because of their wonderful support that we can continue to offer our services. Nearly every day we are told of fresh support for our families.

“Many local families live on the cusp of real poverty, just about getting by in the good times but no reserves for a crisis.

“No child should go to bed hungry. Thanks to local people we can help to ensure that.”

To donate to Beth’s marathon challenge, head to her Go Fund Me page.