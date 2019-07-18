Jason Marles was filmed charging towards sab Jessica Groling on his horse before dismounting and grappling with her. The 37-year-old, of the Eggesford Hunt Kennels, Wembworthy, was found guilty of threatening behaviour by Exeter Magistrates after a trial month. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation to Ms Groling, and fined £747 with £849 costs. The trial heard that the incident happened in a field near North Tawton on Dartmoor last December and Miss Groling filmed it on her Go Pro camera attached to her chest. She told Exeter magistrates court that Marles galloped straight towards her and a fellow sab saying: