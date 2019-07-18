Eggesford huntmaster Jason Marles. Picture: Devon County Hunt Saboteurs Eggesford huntmaster Jason Marles. Picture: Devon County Hunt Saboteurs

Jason Marles was filmed charging towards sab Jessica Groling on his horse before dismounting and grappling with her.

The 37-year-old, of the Eggesford Hunt Kennels, Wembworthy, was found guilty of threatening behaviour by Exeter Magistrates after a trial month.

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation to Ms Groling, and fined £747 with £849 costs.

The trial heard that the incident happened in a field near North Tawton on Dartmoor last December and Miss Groling filmed it on her Go Pro camera attached to her chest.

Eggesford huntmaster Jason Marles confronts a protester, as filmed by her Go Pro camera. Picture: Devon County Hunt Saboteurs Eggesford huntmaster Jason Marles confronts a protester, as filmed by her Go Pro camera. Picture: Devon County Hunt Saboteurs

She told Exeter magistrates court that Marles galloped straight towards her and a fellow sab saying: "I was not sure he would not hit us."

She said Marles stopped a few metres away and jumped off his horse and raised his riding crop and locked her with one arm as he tried to grab her hunting horn which she had been using to distract his hounds.

She said Marles 'stabbed my abdomen with his riding crop' and this caused bruising to her liver.

She had to be airlifted to a Plymouth hospital for treatment.

Jessica Groling is treated by paramedics after being struck by Eggesford huntmaster Jason Marles. Picture: Devon County Hunt Saboteurs Jessica Groling is treated by paramedics after being struck by Eggesford huntmaster Jason Marles. Picture: Devon County Hunt Saboteurs

Fellow sab Jessica Swallow told the court: "It was very frightening. I froze."

Marles claimed he has been subjected to 18 months of harassment by hunt sabs and said there was 'no point interacting' with them.

He admitted grabbing her horn and said he was frustrated but not angry during the incident.

A quad bike then turned up with Marles senior on the back and Ms Groling was dragged along the field before falling to the ground.

Marles denied the offence but the magistrates convicted him after a trial and said he had 'seen red and lost control'.