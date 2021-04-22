Egg-ceptional packaging design from autistic Petroc student Brooke

Published: 1:00 PM April 22, 2021

Brooke Reay holds the packaging she inspired along with Atlas Packaging’s head of design Dave King - Credit: Seth Conway

When Barnstaple's Atlas Packaging's production staff clocked off from their shifts ahead of the Easter long weekend, they were treated to a gift box of chocolate and Prosecco.

But for even these experienced cardboard box makers and printers they were amazed by the look of what simply was a box for staff.

The packaging featured amazing hand drawn images by Petroc student Brooke Reay who had been on an industry insight visit with the company.

Atlas Managing Director Jason Sharman said: “Brooke's ideas have been the inspiration for the overall design as she has shown a real flair for art and creativity. Her lovely hand drawn concepts for this box are beautiful and we'd like to wish her every success in her future endeavours.”

Brooke is Autistic with the visit having been organised by Waymakers Devon as its founder Alex Kelly explains: “Brooke’s insight visit gave her a real taste of the function and importance of art and design in industry.

“As a result, it was instrumental in helping her make choices about her next steps: it wasn’t just a great opportunity, but also a real achievement, especially for someone who might typically find accessing new environments quite challenging.

“We were thrilled to be able to build the bridge between a deserving client and a supportive local business, thank you Atlas Packaging.”

Providing a goodie box at Christmas and Easter has become something of a tradition for one of the UK's leading independent cardboard packaging companies.

On the last working day before Christmas the staff leave with a Riverford organic veg box from Devon as well as Somerset cheese and wine.

This year for Easter the gift box contained locally sourced Prosecco but also handmade chocolate from Bideford.

Fancy Something Sweet created an egg with a happy Easter message written upon it. As Phil Sweetland, Operations Director at Atlas Packaging explains, they wanted to do their best for another local business: “Fancy Something Sweet had to temporarily close its shop in Mill Street in Bideford because of the lockdown restrictions.

“So, as we wanted to provide our staff with a bespoke Easter egg it made great sense to have this made locally and to support a firm which has had its trade restricted at this time. We're delighted with the chocolate egg.”

The designs by Brooke Reay were able to be reproduced exactly as if she had drawn them on the box itself by using digital print.