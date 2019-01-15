The incident happened near Barnstaple Bus Station at around 1am on Friday, June 22, 2018.

The image is now being released after two persons of interest were eliminated from police enquiries.

The victim, a woman in her teens, was sat in the bus station area when the suspect walked her around to a loading bay before assaulting her.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven white man in his early 20s. He has dirty blonde hair, which was shaved at the sides, and was wearing a red and black checked shirt on the night of the incident.

Police have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a rape in Barnstaple. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

A statement from the police said initial investigations at the scene and CCTV enquiries had proved negative.

The victim was supported by specialist officers in North Devon along with another witness who provided the E-fit.

Anyone who recognises the image or the description is urged to contact police on 101@dc.police.uk, quoting CR/054970/18.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.