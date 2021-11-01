PICTURES: Petroc students celebrate success at graduation ceremony

Over 150 Higher Education students from Petroc received their degree level qualifications at the college’s annual graduation ceremony this weekend (October 30).

Petroc offers a wide range of degree programmes in partnership with the University of Plymouth, and over the last thirty years has produced 4000+ graduates who have gone on to further study and/or employment.

Petroc's 2021 graduation ceremony and procession - Credit: Petroc

In total, 145 graduates from our HNC, Certificate in Education, CIPD, foundation degree or BA honours degree programmes attended the ceremony at The Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple on Saturday, following a procession through the town centre led by town crier Roy Goodwin and local dignitaries.

Principal and CEO, Sean Mackney, presided at the ceremony. He said: “Today marks a special day for all of us. I am so proud to join with our graduates, family and friends, and honoured guests, to celebrate our students’ achievements and to share in their success.

Petroc's 2021 graduation ceremony and procession - Credit: Petroc

“The past few years have been challenging for our students, but they have demonstrated exemplary determination and resilience to achieve these awards.

“This event signifies the strong partnership between Petroc and the University of Plymouth, and the important link with employers and our communities.”

Petroc's 2021 graduation ceremony and procession - Credit: Petroc

Councillor Alan Rennles, Mayor of Barnstaple presented the graduation address and said: “It is both a privilege and an honour to host this graduation event in my hometown of Barnstaple.

“I am so proud to join graduates and their families to celebrate these awards and the skills learnt that will go on to help and shape our communities.

“This area of Devon has raised, and been home to, a lot of creative people who have made a positive impact on our society.”

Petroc's 2021 graduation ceremony and procession - Credit: Petroc

Kelly Hudson who was presented with the award for Best Overall Student and graduated with a First-Class degree, said: “I loved my time at Petroc, I particularly enjoyed the content on my course, specifically the community-based project, where we collaborated and designed an early intervention programme which was successfully used.

“After graduating from Petroc, I’ve done a full 360 and am back teaching on the Health and Social Care course, which I thoroughly enjoy. My long-term plan for the future is to do a Masters in Health and Social Care.”

Petroc's 2021 graduation ceremony and procession - Credit: Petroc

Dawn Ashford attended the ceremony to collect her First-Class degree in Professional Development Early Childcare. Dawn said: “I couldn’t be more thankful for the lifelong friends and amazing lecturing staff I met at Petroc. Due to their invaluable knowledge, I have now managed to achieve my dream career as a Primary School Teacher.”