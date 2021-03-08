Parents urged to allow school Covid-19 testing
- Credit: Daniel Clark
Steve Brown, Director of Public Health Devon, is encouraging parents to give their consent to allow their children to be tested for coronavirus at school.
“The first step in the government’s roadmap starts with all students returning to schools and colleges,” he said.
“Students are going to be asked to take a lateral flow test twice a week, and while it’s not mandatory, I really encourage all parents to consent for their children to be tested twice a week.
“Testing students will enable us to identify those who have no symptoms, but are infectious, and so they can isolate immediately, as can their households.
“If we don’t do this, there is a risk that COVID would be transmitted unknowingly within the school.”
Mr Brown is also encouraging all parents of primary, secondary and college-age students, as well as parents with children in pre-schools and nurseries, to also get tested twice a week as well.
To find more information about how to get tested, visit devon.cc/testing.
