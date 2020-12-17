Lockdown mugs as Christmas thank you from pupils

Published: 1:01 PM December 17, 2020

Christmas gifts for Horwood and Newton Tracey School community neighbours made from lockdown artwork created by the children. - Credit: HNTPS

Horwood and Newton Tracey Primary School has thanked its neighbours for their tremendous support during lockdown by delivering 'lockdown artwork' mugs with a Christmas card.

During lockdown, the children each drew a square to represent their lockdown experience, which was put into a collaborative piece of artwork by art co-ordinator Rachael Hopkins.

Artwork by Horwood and Newton Tracey Primary School pupils created to reflect their lockdown experience - Credit: HNTPS

The school near Barnstaple then decided to put the design onto mugs for the children to purchase, but also ordered enough mugs to give as a Christmas present to their local neighbours.

Headteacher Lisa Eadie said: "We have been overwhelmed with messages of support and encouragement from the local community, as we have tried our best to cope with the challenges of Covid-19 and wanted to give something back.

"The challenges this term have been immense but the staffing team have worked incredibly hard to ensure that the children receive a high-quality education with us.

“We have also valued the support of our parents and carers. HNTPS is such a special, small school community of which I am very proud!"

Horwood and Newton Tracey Primary School pupils Kasey and Sam delivering Christmas artwork mugs to their school's neighbours as a thank you for their support during the pandemic. - Credit: HNTPS



