News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Education

Lockdown mugs as Christmas thank you from pupils

Author Picture Icon

Tony Gussin

Published: 1:01 PM December 17, 2020   
An image showing an attractive mug with mosaic artwork forming a pair of hands, alongside a Christmas card

Christmas gifts for Horwood and Newton Tracey School community neighbours made from lockdown artwork created by the children. - Credit: HNTPS

Horwood and Newton Tracey Primary School has thanked its neighbours for their tremendous support during lockdown by delivering 'lockdown artwork' mugs with a Christmas card.  

During lockdown, the children each drew a square to represent their lockdown experience, which was put into a collaborative piece of artwork by art co-ordinator Rachael Hopkins.

A mosaic artwork created by squares made from children's artwork based on their lockdown experience and formed into a pair of hands

Artwork by Horwood and Newton Tracey Primary School pupils created to reflect their lockdown experience - Credit: HNTPS

  

The school near Barnstaple then decided to put the design onto mugs for the children to purchase, but also ordered enough mugs to give as a Christmas present to their local neighbours.  

Headteacher Lisa Eadie said: "We have been overwhelmed with messages of support and encouragement from the local community, as we have tried our best to cope with the challenges of Covid-19 and wanted to give something back. 

"The challenges this term have been immense but the staffing team have worked incredibly hard to ensure that the children receive a high-quality education with us.   

“We have also valued the support of our parents and carers.  HNTPS is such a special, small school community of which I am very proud!"

Horwood and Newton Tracey Primary School pupils Kasey and Sam delivering Christmas artwork mugs to their school's neighbours as a thank you for their support during the pandemic. Picture: HNTPS

Horwood and Newton Tracey Primary School pupils Kasey and Sam delivering Christmas artwork mugs to their school's neighbours as a thank you for their support during the pandemic. - Credit: HNTPS


Most Read

  1. 1 Barnstaple pub fined for breaking Covid rules
  2. 2 Covid-19 vaccine: North Devon sites to be announced ‘within days’
  3. 3 Friends pay tribute to Ilfracombe’s caring Sue Rawle
  1. 4 Fantastic festive light displays across North Devon and Torridge for Christmas 2020
  2. 5 Coronavirus: North Devon and Torridge to be placed in tier two once lockdown ends
  3. 6 Welcome to our new website
  4. 7 Call for action to prevent ‘selfish’ Ilfracombe parking
  5. 8 Plans are lodged for Bideford’s Brunswick Wharf site
  6. 9 Rise of Covid-19 cases in North Devon is ‘concerning’
  7. 10 Do you have memories of German prisoners of war in North Devon?
Barnstaple News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New Tap for North Devon scheme launched help homeless charities

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

Bomb disposal called to Braunton Burrows after suspected live grenade found

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

Make or break: Last call to shop local before Christmas

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon

When are the Bideford Santa sleigh tours this year?

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus