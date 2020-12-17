Lockdown mugs as Christmas thank you from pupils
- Credit: HNTPS
Horwood and Newton Tracey Primary School has thanked its neighbours for their tremendous support during lockdown by delivering 'lockdown artwork' mugs with a Christmas card.
During lockdown, the children each drew a square to represent their lockdown experience, which was put into a collaborative piece of artwork by art co-ordinator Rachael Hopkins.
The school near Barnstaple then decided to put the design onto mugs for the children to purchase, but also ordered enough mugs to give as a Christmas present to their local neighbours.
Headteacher Lisa Eadie said: "We have been overwhelmed with messages of support and encouragement from the local community, as we have tried our best to cope with the challenges of Covid-19 and wanted to give something back.
"The challenges this term have been immense but the staffing team have worked incredibly hard to ensure that the children receive a high-quality education with us.
“We have also valued the support of our parents and carers. HNTPS is such a special, small school community of which I am very proud!"
