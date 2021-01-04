Barnstaple nursery Felicity's Fledglings in South West top 20

Published: 4:33 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 4:40 PM January 4, 2021

Felicity's Fledglings in Trinity Street, Barnstaple, has been rated among the top 20 early years providers in the South West by daynurseries.co.uk - Credit: Felicity's Fledglings

A Barnstaple nursey has been named one of the top 20 in the South West according to a leading online review site.

Felicity’s Fledglings in Trinity Street has been ranked highly out of 1,082 early years settings in the region by parents posting reviews on the daynurseries.co.uk site.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Felicity Sluman, nursery owner and manager, said: “After a turbulent year as a relatively new business, we were overwhelmed to receive the award.

Felicity's Fledglings nursery owner and manager Felicity Sluman - Credit: Felicity Sluman

She said: “We all felt incredibly emotional and at such a poignant time it was touching to see the lovely reviews and comments that our parents and carers had written about us.

“For most within our team, we live and breathe our job and we are incredibly privileged to have a robust and strong team that support each other, this award is acknowledgment of their hard work, love and enthusiasm for our provision.

“They individually are all worthy of the recognition that this award brings.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, added: “We would like to congratulate Felicity's Fledglings on being rated by parents as a top nursery in South West England.

“Being chosen as one of the best nurseries by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“This year has been a huge challenge for nurseries, many of whom were offering childcare to vulnerable and keyworker children during lockdown and have now opened up fully, giving parents and children that vital return to ‘normality’.”

To see Felicity's Fledglings’ reviews go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/65432229714