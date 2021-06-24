News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Education

A39 Atlantic Highway near new school 'safe' after no collisions in two years

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:37 AM June 24, 2021   
The A39 near the Atlantic Academy

The A39 near the Atlantic Academy - Credit: Google

The Atlantic Highway near a newly built school in North Devon has been declared safe after councillors were told there have been no collisions in the area in the past two years.

Following the opening of the Atlantic Academy, right off the A39 at Buck’s Cross, concerns had been raised about the lack of a crossing point and that the 40mph speed limit should be extended to cover the entrance to the school.

Councillors back in 2019 had heard an initial safety assessment had been undertaken by the highways officers, with both the extension of the speed limit and the provision of a crossing point to be reviewed through the post opening and monitoring safety audit process.

But the Torridge Highways and Traffic Orders Committee, which met earlier this month, heard that as a result of validated personal injury collision data for 2019 and 2020 giving 24 months of validated data for the new section of road on the A39 in the region of the Atlantic Academy, showing no reported collisions in the vicinity, there is therefore no requirement to carry out the stage 4 audit.

Dave Black, head of service for planning, transportation and environment, in his report to the meeting, said: “The review of the collision data has shown that there are no collisions, and by implication the road is considered acceptably safe in its current form. No action is required.”

You may also want to watch:

The committee unanimously agreed to note the report and that no action was needed to be taken to alter or make the road safer.

Most Read

  1. 1 UPDATE: Two people airlifted to hospital after A361 Link Road crash
  2. 2 North Devon men to swim the English Channel and back again
  3. 3 Thieves steal £3,500 of fragrances from Barnstaple department store
  1. 4 Bideford woman wins £70,000 and turns miles into trees
  2. 5 Farmer fined for ploughing up protected Iron Age remains
  3. 6 Rescue dog finally finds forever home after more than 200 days
  4. 7 Rare vehicles from Dave Vanstone Collection go to auction
  5. 8 Barnstaple firm develops new anti-Covid alloy to replace stainless steel
  6. 9 Moore makes mark as North Devon beat Budleigh Salterton
  7. 10 Tractor guidance systems taken from farm near Bideford
Clovelly News
North Devon News
Bideford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Le Feuvre

Brother told sister 'you're dead' after birthday party bust-up

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
The Bideford Soapbox Derby logo

Chaos guaranteed at the first Bideford Soapbox Derby

Joseph Bulmer

person
Inside Bideford Pannier Market

Bideford Pannier Market offers traders new deal

Joseph Bulmer

person
Sarah Grant with part of her royal collection

North Devon woman reveals huge collection of HM Queen portraits and...

Joseph Bulmer

person
Comments powered by Disqus