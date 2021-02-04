A message from the editor regarding distribution

Published: 3:55 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 4:00 PM February 4, 2021

Dear Reader,

My name is Joe Bulmer, and I am the new Community Editor of the North Devon Gazette.

I hope you are staying safe and are as well as you can be in these extraordinary times.

We are hoping to bring you a new-look and new-feel Gazette in a few weeks' time with a mix of human-interest stories and community correspondents which will celebrate all that is 'great' in the beautiful North Devon area.

Times have been extremely challenging for my industry and newspapers. Like virtually all businesses, we have not escaped the impact of Covid as large chunks of the economy have been shut down.

We have managed to battle through and still bring you the Gazette, but I thought that I should let you know that, at least in the short-term, we are having to look at how and where we deliver the newspaper. For the next six weeks you may find that the Gazette does not arrive through your letter box as normal while we temporarily review our distribution network.

You will still be able to buy a copy of the newspaper at these locations: North Devon Gazette retailers

I can only apologise for any inconvenience, but we want to make sure we can continue to produce and deliver a quality newspaper and shortly with a new look. This interim measure well help assure that going forward.

If you have any issues, ring our distribution team on 01603 772680 or email distribution.enquiries@archant.co.uk

Thanks

Joe Bulmer