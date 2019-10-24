The damage caused by the burglary at The Shop Eclectic In Queen Street, Barnstaple. Picture: Eclectic The damage caused by the burglary at The Shop Eclectic In Queen Street, Barnstaple. Picture: Eclectic

The glass front door of the comic and memorabilia shop was smashed at around 5.30am on Thursday, October 24 and a window display case broken into.

The thief took several rare boxed 'funko pop' figures from the world of TV and film, many of them signed by the actors from the shows.

Owners Mark and Charlotte Gallagher posted about the crime on Facebook, say 'to say we are devastated is an understatement'.

The collectables are incredibly rare and many are unique one-off items, which include a Scooby Doo Mystery Machine model van signed by Matthew Lillard - who played Shaggy - and Mark said the actor himself had admitted he had never signed one before.

Other items included signed Streetfighter, Agents of Shield, Beauty and The Beast, Alien and Tron 'pops', as well as a tin of figurines signed by Nightmare on Elm Street actor Robert Englund before he retired.

In their post, the couple said the business was 'only just surviving during these difficult times' and it remained to eb seen if they could survive this latest incident.

Mr Gallagher told the Gazette: "In all the years that we have been trading we have never had anything like this.

"They have taken a lot of really good stuff that we had done for Christmas."

Stolen from The Shop Eclectic: Pocket Pop Tin signed by Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger). Picture: Eclectic

The couple are hoping eagle-eyed fans might spot some of the items for sale on sites such as EBay or Facebook selling sites and report it to the police.

If you saw anything or have any information, please call the police on 101, quoting log 120 of October 24.

Stolen from The Shop Eclectic: Scooby Doo Mystery Machine signed by Matthew Lillard (Shaggy). Picture: Eclectic

Stolen from The Shop Eclectic: A Scooby Doo Pop signed by Marc Silk. Picture: Eclectic

Stolen from The Shop Eclectic: Agents of Shield Agent May Pop signed by Ming-Na Wen (Agent May). Picture: Eclectic