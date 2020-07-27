Restaurants in North Devon and Torridge are signing up for the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
People eating out at restaurants can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks under the scheme, which runs every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31.
There are no vouchers, no minimum spend, and it can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts.
The discount is automatically available at participating restaurants, who then claim a reimbursement from the Government for the discount, which is limited to a maximum of £10 discount per diner.
The restaurants taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in North Devon and Torridge are:
Barnstaple
Subway
Custom House
Barnstaple Wimpy
Lush Bar and Restaurant
The Royal and Fortescue Hotel
Queen Anne’s Café
Banburys
Upstairs at the Queens
Boston Tea Party
Silver Cod
The Imperial Hotel
Green Lanes Café
Barnstaple Coffee Shop
Bull and Bear
The Rolle Quay Inn
The Park Hotel
Next Steps Development
Station Master’s Café
McDonald’s Barnstaple
The Barnstaple Hotel
St Johns Garden Centre
The Whiddon Valley Fryer
McDonald’s Roundswell
Air Extreme
Subway Roundswell
Han Court, Fremington
St Johns Garden Centre, Ashford
Hunters Inn, Newton Tracey
The Chichester Arms, Bishops Tawton
The Muddiford Inn, Muddiford
Bideford
The Royal Hotel
Riverside Bistro
Pannier Pantry at The Custom House
Secret Garden Cafe
The Chocolate Teapot
Cafe Collective
Frasier’s Foods
Tarka Diner
McDonald’s Bideford
Starbucks Bideford
The Westleigh Inn, Westleigh
The Thatched Inn, Abbotsham
The Bell Inn, Monkleigh
The Farmers Arms, Woolsery
Merry Harriers Garden Centre, Woolsery
The Milky Way Adventure Park
Coffee on the Square, Hartland
The Old Kitchen Tearoom, Hartland Abbey
Feather and Hide, Buckland Brewer
Westward Ho!
Pig on the Beach
Beach Coffee
The Pier House
The Waterfront Inn
Country Cousins
A Slice of Life
Pig and Olive
Appledore
Appledore Flame Factory
Sailors Rest
The Beaver Inn
Instow
Instow Arms
The Quay Inn
Johns of Instow
The Commodore Hotel
Torrington
L’Incontro Italian Coffee Shop
Lions Coffee House
Puffing Billy Trading Co
Fairways Catering, Great Torrington Golf Club
The Union Inn, Stibb Cross
Holsworthy
White Hart Hotel
The Rydon Inn
Molesworth Arms, Pyworthy
Braunton
The Quay Café
Squires Fish Restaurant
SQ Bar and Restaurant
The George Inn
At One Dining
The Siam Bistro
Wild Thyme Juice Cafe
The Agricultural Inn
The Black Horse
Saunton Sands Hotel
Croyde
The Thatch Barn Inn
Billy Budds
Blue Groove
Croyde Bay Holiday Resort
Woolacombe
Funder Island
The Captain’s Table
The Jube
Woolacombe Bay Holiday Village
The Smugglers Rest
Golden Coast Sporting Villas
Twitchen Park
The Old Mill, Ossaborough
Ilfracombe
Nelly May’s Parlour
Dice and a Slice
Blue Lotus
Grassroots Café
Swiss Cottage Café
The Brasserie at The Carlton
Coffee Break
The Quarterdeck
The Ilfracombe Pizza
The Ilfracombe Fryer
George and Dragon
Ilfracombe Holiday Park
The Hele Bay Pub
Ilfracombe Golf Club
GFD Depot
Trimstone Manor House Country House Hotel, West Down
The Sawmills
Sandy Cove Hotel, Berrynarbor
Park Life Resorts Watermouth Lodges
Mill Park
Combe Martin
Focsle Inn
Pack O Cards
Lion House
Manleigh Holiday Park
The Old Station House Inn, Blackmoor Gate
Lynton and Lynmouth
Cracker Barrel
The Old Coach House
The Rising Sun Hotel
The Bakehouse Café
The Village Inn
The Rock House Hotel
The Cottage Inn/Nartnapa Thai Kitchen
The Exmoor Manor Hotel and Beggars Roost Inn
Caffyns Farm
The Blue Ball Inn
South Molton
The Welcome Fryer
Zest
The South Street Kitchen
The North Gate Inn
The Poltimore Inn, North Molton
The Old Court House, Chulmleigh
Fox and Hounds Country Hotel, Eggesford
Libbaton Golf Club, High Bickington
The Bell Inn, Chittlehampton
Some restaurants may not have registered for the scheme yet. If you’re a restaurant taking part in the scheme but are not featured on the list, get in touch at newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk