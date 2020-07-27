People eating out at restaurants can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks under the scheme, which runs every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31.

There are no vouchers, no minimum spend, and it can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts.

The discount is automatically available at participating restaurants, who then claim a reimbursement from the Government for the discount, which is limited to a maximum of £10 discount per diner.

The restaurants taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in North Devon and Torridge are:

Barnstaple

Subway

Custom House

Barnstaple Wimpy

Lush Bar and Restaurant

The Royal and Fortescue Hotel

Queen Anne’s Café

Banburys

Upstairs at the Queens

Boston Tea Party

Silver Cod

The Imperial Hotel

Green Lanes Café

Barnstaple Coffee Shop

Bull and Bear

The Rolle Quay Inn

The Park Hotel

Next Steps Development

Station Master’s Café

McDonald’s Barnstaple

The Barnstaple Hotel

St Johns Garden Centre

The Whiddon Valley Fryer

McDonald’s Roundswell

Air Extreme

Subway Roundswell

Han Court, Fremington

St Johns Garden Centre, Ashford

Hunters Inn, Newton Tracey

The Chichester Arms, Bishops Tawton

The Muddiford Inn, Muddiford

Bideford

The Royal Hotel

Riverside Bistro

Pannier Pantry at The Custom House

Secret Garden Cafe

The Chocolate Teapot

Cafe Collective

Frasier’s Foods

Tarka Diner

McDonald’s Bideford

Starbucks Bideford

The Westleigh Inn, Westleigh

The Thatched Inn, Abbotsham

The Bell Inn, Monkleigh

The Farmers Arms, Woolsery

Merry Harriers Garden Centre, Woolsery

The Milky Way Adventure Park

Coffee on the Square, Hartland

The Old Kitchen Tearoom, Hartland Abbey

Feather and Hide, Buckland Brewer

Westward Ho!

Pig on the Beach

Beach Coffee

The Pier House

The Waterfront Inn

Country Cousins

A Slice of Life

Pig and Olive

Appledore

Appledore Flame Factory

Sailors Rest

The Beaver Inn

Instow

Instow Arms

The Quay Inn

Johns of Instow

The Commodore Hotel

Torrington

L’Incontro Italian Coffee Shop

Lions Coffee House

Puffing Billy Trading Co

Fairways Catering, Great Torrington Golf Club

The Union Inn, Stibb Cross

Holsworthy

White Hart Hotel

The Rydon Inn

Molesworth Arms, Pyworthy

Braunton

The Quay Café

Squires Fish Restaurant

SQ Bar and Restaurant

The George Inn

At One Dining

The Siam Bistro

Wild Thyme Juice Cafe

The Agricultural Inn

The Black Horse

Saunton Sands Hotel

Croyde

The Thatch Barn Inn

Billy Budds

Blue Groove

Croyde Bay Holiday Resort

Woolacombe

Funder Island

The Captain’s Table

The Jube

Woolacombe Bay Holiday Village

The Smugglers Rest

Golden Coast Sporting Villas

Twitchen Park

The Old Mill, Ossaborough

Ilfracombe

Nelly May’s Parlour

Dice and a Slice

Blue Lotus

Grassroots Café

Swiss Cottage Café

The Brasserie at The Carlton

Coffee Break

The Quarterdeck

The Ilfracombe Pizza

The Ilfracombe Fryer

George and Dragon

Ilfracombe Holiday Park

The Hele Bay Pub

Ilfracombe Golf Club

GFD Depot

Trimstone Manor House Country House Hotel, West Down

The Sawmills

Sandy Cove Hotel, Berrynarbor

Park Life Resorts Watermouth Lodges

Mill Park

Combe Martin

Focsle Inn

Pack O Cards

Lion House

Manleigh Holiday Park

The Old Station House Inn, Blackmoor Gate

Lynton and Lynmouth

Cracker Barrel

The Old Coach House

The Rising Sun Hotel

The Bakehouse Café

The Village Inn

The Rock House Hotel

The Cottage Inn/Nartnapa Thai Kitchen

The Exmoor Manor Hotel and Beggars Roost Inn

Caffyns Farm

The Blue Ball Inn

South Molton

The Welcome Fryer

Zest

The South Street Kitchen

The North Gate Inn

The Poltimore Inn, North Molton

The Old Court House, Chulmleigh

Fox and Hounds Country Hotel, Eggesford

Libbaton Golf Club, High Bickington

The Bell Inn, Chittlehampton

Some restaurants may not have registered for the scheme yet. If you’re a restaurant taking part in the scheme but are not featured on the list, get in touch at newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk