Restaurants in North Devon and Torridge are signing up for the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
People eating out at restaurants can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks under the scheme, which runs every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31.
There are no vouchers, no minimum spend, and it can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts.
The discount is automatically available at participating restaurants, who then claim a reimbursement from the Government, which is limited to a maximum of £10 discount per diner.
The Government has now produced a look-up tool of restaurants registered for the scheme.
The restaurants registered for the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in North Devon and Torridge are:
Barnstaple
Subway
Custom House
Barnstaple Wimpy
Lush Bar and Restaurant
Lilicos
Latitude 48
Claytons and the Glasshouse
The Royal and Fortescue Hotel
Giovanni’s Restaurant
Block
Lunchbox
Queen Anne’s Café
Artisarni
Banburys
Tea by the Taw
Lemon next to the Pie
Nepalese Gurkha Restaurant
Upstairs at the Queens
Boston Tea Party
Silver Cod
The Imperial Hotel
Green Lanes Café
Charlie’s Cafe
Barnstaple Coffee Shop
Treat Time
Bull and Bear
The Rolle Quay Inn
The Park Hotel
Wimpy
El Jefe Catering
Next Steps Development
North Devon Leisure Centre
Tarka Tennis Centre
Station Master’s Café
McDonald’s Barnstaple
Ganges
Coffee Lounge
The Barnstaple Hotel
Burger King
St Johns Garden Centre
Wrey Arms
McDonald’s Roundswell
Air Extreme
Subway Roundswell
The Old Barn, Bickington
Han Court, Fremington
Fremington Quay Cafe
St Johns Garden Centre, Ashford
Hunters Inn, Newton Tracey
The Chichester Arms, Bishops Tawton
The Muddiford Inn, Muddiford
The New Inn, Goodleigh
Castle Inn, Landkey
The Jack Russell, Swimbridge
Sandbanks Cafe, Yelland
Bideford
The Royal Hotel
Riverside Bistro
Belluno
The Spice
Pannier Pantry at The Custom House
Otters on the Quay
Secret Garden Cafe
The Chocolate Teapot
Cafe du Parc
Le Petit Monde
Lindseys Cake and Dessert Shop
Velvet and Vanilla
Tiffany’s Food and Coffee
Cleverdons
Cafe Collective
Frasier’s Foods
Pannier Galley Cafe
McDonald’s Bideford
Starbucks Bideford
The Durrant House Hotel, Northam
The Thatched Inn, Abbotsham
The Barn Cafe, The Big Sheep, Abbotsham
The Bell Inn, Monkleigh
The Crealock Arms, Littleham
The Farmers Arms, Woolsery
Merry Harriers Garden Centre, Woolsery
The Milky Way Adventure Park
Coffee on the Square, Hartland
The Old Kitchen Tearoom, Hartland Abbey
Feather and Hide, Buckland Brewer
The Coach and Horses, Buckland Brewer
Westward Ho!
Pig on the Beach
Beach Coffee
Tea on the Green
The Pier House
The Waterfront Inn
The Village Inn
The Drift Restaurant
Moran’s Restaurant and Bar
Country Cousins
A Slice of Life
Rock Pool Cafe
Pig and Olive
Fun on the Prom
Main Sail Tea Room
Cabana
Beach Pasty Shack
Appledore
Appledore Flame Factory
The Royal George
The Beaver Inn
Market Street Kitchen
Instow
Instow Arms
The Quay Inn
Johns of Instow
The Commodore Hotel
The Glorious Oyster
The Wayfarer Inn
Torrington
L’Incontro Italian Coffee Shop
Lions Coffee House
Puffing Billy Trading Co
Fairways Catering, Great Torrington Golf Club
The Union Inn, Stibb Cross
Yarde Orchard Cafe
The Globe Inn, Beaford
The New Inn, Roborough
Holsworthy
White Hart Hotel
The Rydon Inn
Molesworth Arms, Pyworthy
The Bickford Arms, Brandis Corner
Braunton
The Quay Café
Squires Fish Restaurant
SQ Bar and Restaurant
The George Inn
At One Dining
The Siam Bistro
Wild Thyme Juice Cafe
The Agricultural Inn
The Black Horse
The Williams Arms
The Worx
Saunton Sands Hotel
Waterside Cafe, Chivenor
Croyde
The Thatch Barn Inn
Billy Budds
Blue Groove
Croyde Bay Holiday Resort
Manor House Inn
Woolacombe
Funder Island
The Captain’s Table
The Jube
The Red Barn
Bar Electric
Woolacombe Bay Holiday Village
The Smugglers Rest
Golden Coast Sporting Villas
Twitchen Park
The Old Mill, Ossaborough
Ilfracombe
Nelly May’s Parlour
The Manor House Cafe
Dice and a Slice
Blue Lotus
Grassroots Café
Swiss Cottage Café
The Brasserie at The Carlton
Coffee Break
The Quarterdeck
The Ilfracombe Pizza
The Ilfracombe Fryer
George and Dragon
The Starter Bar
Ilfracombe Holiday Park
Royal Britannia Hotel
The Hele Bay Pub
Hele Cornmill and Tearooms
Ilfracombe Golf Club
GFD Depot
The Grampus Inn
Trimstone Manor House Country House Hotel, West Down
The Sawmills
Sandy Cove Hotel, Berrynarbor
Park Life Resorts Watermouth Lodges
Mill Park
Combe Martin
Focsle Inn
Lion House
Manleigh Holiday Park
The Old Station House Inn, Blackmoor Gate
Lynton and Lynmouth
Cracker Barrel
The Cliff Railway Cafe
The Old Coach House
The Ancient Mariner
The Rising Sun Hotel
The Bakehouse Café
The Village Inn
The Rock House Hotel
The Cottage Inn/Nartnapa Thai Kitchen
The Exmoor Manor Hotel and Beggars Roost Inn
Caffyns Farm
The Blue Ball Inn
South Molton
The Welcome Fryer
Zest
The South Street Kitchen
The North Gate Inn
Quince Honey Farm
The Poltimore Inn, North Molton
The Old Court House, Chulmleigh
Fox and Hounds Country Hotel, Eggesford
Libbaton Golf Club, High Bickington
The Bell Inn, Chittlehampton
The Rising Sun, Umberleigh
The Portsmouth Arms, Burrington
The Stags Head, Filleigh
The Grove Inn, Kings Nympton
Other chain restaurants and large businesses in North Devon registered for Eat Out to Help Out
Burger King
Caffe Nero
The Cornish Bakery
Greene King
Morrisons
Pizza Express
Pizza Hut
The National Trust
Wetherspoon
Youngs
Customers are advised to check registered restaurants are taking part in the scheme before ordering.
If you’re a restaurant taking part in the scheme but are not featured on the list, get in touch at newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk