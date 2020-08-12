Our map shows restaurants in Devon taking part in the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme. The purple pins offer more detailed information with links to websites, opening times and contact details

People eating out at restaurants can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks under the scheme, which runs every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31.

There are no vouchers, no minimum spend, and it can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts.

The discount is automatically available at participating restaurants, who then claim a reimbursement from the Government, which is limited to a maximum of £10 discount per diner.

The Government has now produced a look-up tool of restaurants registered for the scheme.

The restaurants registered for the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in North Devon and Torridge are:

Barnstaple

Subway

Custom House

Barnstaple Wimpy

Lush Bar and Restaurant

Lilicos

Latitude 48

Claytons and the Glasshouse

The Royal and Fortescue Hotel

Giovanni’s Restaurant

Block

Lunchbox

Queen Anne’s Café

Artisarni

Banburys

Tea by the Taw

Lemon next to the Pie

Nepalese Gurkha Restaurant

Upstairs at the Queens

Boston Tea Party

Silver Cod

The Imperial Hotel

Green Lanes Café

Charlie’s Cafe

Barnstaple Coffee Shop

Treat Time

Bull and Bear

The Rolle Quay Inn

The Park Hotel

Wimpy

El Jefe Catering

Next Steps Development

North Devon Leisure Centre

Tarka Tennis Centre

Station Master’s Café

McDonald’s Barnstaple

Ganges

Coffee Lounge

The Barnstaple Hotel

Burger King

St Johns Garden Centre

Wrey Arms

McDonald’s Roundswell

Air Extreme

Subway Roundswell

The Old Barn, Bickington

Han Court, Fremington

Fremington Quay Cafe

St Johns Garden Centre, Ashford

Hunters Inn, Newton Tracey

The Chichester Arms, Bishops Tawton

The Muddiford Inn, Muddiford

The New Inn, Goodleigh

Castle Inn, Landkey

The Jack Russell, Swimbridge

Sandbanks Cafe, Yelland

Bideford

The Royal Hotel

Riverside Bistro

Belluno

The Spice

Pannier Pantry at The Custom House

Otters on the Quay

Secret Garden Cafe

The Chocolate Teapot

Cafe du Parc

Le Petit Monde

Lindseys Cake and Dessert Shop

Velvet and Vanilla

Tiffany’s Food and Coffee

Cleverdons

Cafe Collective

Frasier’s Foods

Pannier Galley Cafe

McDonald’s Bideford

Starbucks Bideford

The Durrant House Hotel, Northam

The Thatched Inn, Abbotsham

The Barn Cafe, The Big Sheep, Abbotsham

The Bell Inn, Monkleigh

The Crealock Arms, Littleham

The Farmers Arms, Woolsery

Merry Harriers Garden Centre, Woolsery

The Milky Way Adventure Park

Coffee on the Square, Hartland

The Old Kitchen Tearoom, Hartland Abbey

Feather and Hide, Buckland Brewer

The Coach and Horses, Buckland Brewer

Westward Ho!

Pig on the Beach

Beach Coffee

Tea on the Green

The Pier House

The Waterfront Inn

The Village Inn

The Drift Restaurant

Moran’s Restaurant and Bar

Country Cousins

A Slice of Life

Rock Pool Cafe

Pig and Olive

Fun on the Prom

Main Sail Tea Room

Cabana

Beach Pasty Shack

Appledore

Appledore Flame Factory

The Royal George

The Beaver Inn

Market Street Kitchen

Instow

Instow Arms

The Quay Inn

Johns of Instow

The Commodore Hotel

The Glorious Oyster

The Wayfarer Inn

Torrington

L’Incontro Italian Coffee Shop

Lions Coffee House

Puffing Billy Trading Co

Fairways Catering, Great Torrington Golf Club

The Union Inn, Stibb Cross

Yarde Orchard Cafe

The Globe Inn, Beaford

The New Inn, Roborough

Holsworthy

White Hart Hotel

The Rydon Inn

Molesworth Arms, Pyworthy

The Bickford Arms, Brandis Corner

Braunton

The Quay Café

Squires Fish Restaurant

SQ Bar and Restaurant

The George Inn

At One Dining

The Siam Bistro

Wild Thyme Juice Cafe

The Agricultural Inn

The Black Horse

The Williams Arms

The Worx

Saunton Sands Hotel

Waterside Cafe, Chivenor

Croyde

The Thatch Barn Inn

Billy Budds

Blue Groove

Croyde Bay Holiday Resort

Manor House Inn

Woolacombe

Funder Island

The Captain’s Table

The Jube

The Red Barn

Bar Electric

Woolacombe Bay Holiday Village

The Smugglers Rest

Golden Coast Sporting Villas

Twitchen Park

The Old Mill, Ossaborough

Ilfracombe

Nelly May’s Parlour

The Manor House Cafe

Dice and a Slice

Blue Lotus

Grassroots Café

Swiss Cottage Café

The Brasserie at The Carlton

Coffee Break

The Quarterdeck

The Ilfracombe Pizza

The Ilfracombe Fryer

George and Dragon

The Starter Bar

Ilfracombe Holiday Park

Royal Britannia Hotel

The Hele Bay Pub

Hele Cornmill and Tearooms

Ilfracombe Golf Club

GFD Depot

The Grampus Inn

Trimstone Manor House Country House Hotel, West Down

The Sawmills

Sandy Cove Hotel, Berrynarbor

Park Life Resorts Watermouth Lodges

Mill Park

Twitchen Park

Combe Martin

Focsle Inn

Lion House

Manleigh Holiday Park

The Old Station House Inn, Blackmoor Gate

Lynton and Lynmouth

Cracker Barrel

The Cliff Railway Cafe

The Old Coach House

The Ancient Mariner

The Rising Sun Hotel

The Bakehouse Café

The Village Inn

The Rock House Hotel

The Cottage Inn/Nartnapa Thai Kitchen

The Exmoor Manor Hotel and Beggars Roost Inn

Caffyns Farm

The Blue Ball Inn

South Molton

The Welcome Fryer

Zest

The South Street Kitchen

The North Gate Inn

Quince Honey Farm

The Poltimore Inn, North Molton

The Old Court House, Chulmleigh

Fox and Hounds Country Hotel, Eggesford

Libbaton Golf Club, High Bickington

The Bell Inn, Chittlehampton

The Rising Sun, Umberleigh

The Portsmouth Arms, Burrington

The Stags Head, Filleigh

The Grove Inn, Kings Nympton

Other chain restaurants and large businesses in North Devon registered for Eat Out to Help Out

Burger King

Caffe Nero

The Cornish Bakery

Greene King

Morrisons

Pizza Express

Pizza Hut

The National Trust

Wetherspoon

Youngs

Customers are advised to check registered restaurants are taking part in the scheme before ordering.

If you’re a restaurant taking part in the scheme but are not featured on the list, get in touch at newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk