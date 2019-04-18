More than 140 children of all abilities aged between four and 14 took part and walked, jogged or ran the course, many being joined by their parents.

As a special treat for the children there was a visit from the Easter Bunny who encouraged them all on their way.

This was followed by an Easter Egg hunt in the park, put on by the Friends of Torridge junior parkrun, and 120 children stayed to take part, each being rewarded with a chocolate egg.

The run is growing in popularity, and is licensed by Torridge District Council.

Torridge juniors has been going for four-and-a-half years and averages around 105 children running each week. It is a free 2km event for junior runners of all standards, which takes place every Sunday at 10am in Victoria Park.

If you want to get involved in the run as a runner or volunteer steward, more information about the free local weekly event can be found at www.parkrun.org.uk/torridge-juniors/