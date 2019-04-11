Barnstaple Town Centre Management is holding a one-day event on Saturday, April 20, with the hunt taking place alongside a family fun day at Queen Anne’s Cafe on the Strand.

This year’s hunt follows a slightly different format to previous years. Entry forms can be collected from Superheroes in Boutport Street, printed from this article or the Barnstaple – It’s a Must Facebook page.

When solved, the answers will lead to the locations of 10 bunnies placed in shops around the town centre.

This year’s top prize is a family ticket to see this year’s Queen’s Theatre pantomime – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. There will also be Easter eggs for 10 runners-up, donated by Tesco Barnstaple.

Completed entries can be posted in a dedicated post box inside Queen Anne’s Cafe on the Strand, where a special Easter fun day will be taking place.

The Cafe will have craft sessions running at 10am and 2pm costing £5, with proceeds going to Children’s Hospice South West.

There will also be live music, face painting, a bouncy castle and fun-fair games.

There will be some special guests in Barnstaple town centre too, with Oreo the Easter Bunny in town between 11am and 1pm. The Borderline Morris Men will be performing in Butchers Row between 11am and 1pm.

Hannah Harrington, Barnstaple Town Centre Manager, said: “We are excited to have the Barnstaple bunny hunt back – it’s a great way to combine the excitement of Easter whilst exploring the shops in the town centre.

“There are lots of other great events taking place in the town centre this Easter, check our Facebook page for all the details.”

“We’d like to thank both The Queen’s Theatre and Tesco Barnstaple for their donations of the prizes - it’s fantastic to see local businesses sponsoring local events. We look forward to seeing all of your entries and announcing the winner of our fantastic prizes.

“Most of all, we hope you all have fun on the hunt for the Easter bunnies. Best of luck to you all!”