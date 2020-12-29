Earth Friendly Foodware scoops national award

Published: 1:45 PM December 29, 2020

A Westward Ho! Company has won a national award for helping to lead the fight against plastic waste.

Earth Friendly Foodware Limited has been named ‘best SME eco-friendly waste solutions provider’ in the 2020 Recycling and Waste Management Awards run by BUILD Magazine.

Earth Friendly Foodware supplies compostable food and drink packaging as well as composting solutions for homes and businesses.

Founder Andrew Cross was delighted to win the award, and said: “Our commitment to providing composting solutions for the packaging we supply has been key to our success and we are delighted to have this work recognised.

“When we started Earth Friendly Foodware in 2017, it became immediately obvious that disposal of compostable packaging was of grave concern to many.

“Using an onsite or at home composter not only breaks down garden and food waste but allows compostable packaging like coffee cups and takeaway boxes to be returned to the earth as compost. A true, natural circular economy.

“With prominent figures such as Tim Smit (founder of the Eden Project) calling for a new agricultural revolution by elevating agronomy (the science of soil and crops), we felt compelled to promote composting as an end-of-life solution for the food packaging we supply.

“Your used coffee cup can be returned to UK soils to help grow next year’s crops!”

Earth Friendly Foodware offers hot composting products from HotBin Composting, Ridan Composters and Tidy Planet. Starting from £150, each composting solution has been verified as suitable for disposal of compostable food and drink packaging from companies such as Vegware.