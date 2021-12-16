Staff at the Caroline Thorpe children’s ward try out the new seats - Credit: Care For Kids

Care for Kids North Devon has just completed two new projects at the Caroline Thorpe children’s ward at NDDH.

The local charity has been fundraising and working hard this year to continue its work supporting the children’s ward and giving grants to local families who have a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness or condition.

Having secured funding from Barnstaple Town Council and the ASDA Foundation, Care for Kids has purchased some funky new seating to brighten up the playroom on the ward.

Barnstaple mayor, councillor Alan Rennles, said: “As the Mayor’s chosen charity this year, myself and the whole of Barnstaple Town Council are incredibly proud of the essential work that Care For Kids North Devon do. I want to thank ASDA for their contribution to this project and thank the team at Care for Kids North Devon for everything they do.

“It’s wonderful to know that so many businesses and councils across North Devon are working together to support their work in helping these kids’ through the most difficult of journeys.”

Fran Greenaway (Play Specialist and Care for Kids Trustee) with the 3D pain distraction unit - Credit: Care For Kids

In addition, the charity has provided a new PC and software for the 3D pain distraction unit, which it supplied to the ward some years ago.

The state-of-the-art unit projects a series of interactive 3D images and games onto a screen which patients can control and enjoy whilst they undergo medical treatment.

Wearing special 3D glasses, they become completely immersed in a colourful world of virtual reality that helps distract them from pain and blocks out the frightening sights and sounds of the treatment room.

Funding for the upgrade was secured from North Devon councillor grants, Torridge District councillor David Hurley and the Felicity Wilde Charitable Trust.

Fran Greenaway, play specialist at Caroline Thorpe Ward and Trustee for Care for Kids North Devon, said: “The pain distraction unit is a vital piece of equipment, used day in and day out, so it was essential we upgraded it.

“Without this new PC we wouldn’t have been able to use it, so we’re very grateful to those who helped make it possible.

“Care for Kids works so hard to bring in money and support the little luxuries on the ward that make it more comfortable, and comforting for the families who use it.”

Care for Kids North Devon is also working in partnership with Perrigo Ltd in Braunton on a £20,000 project to refurbish another bedroom on the ward. Work is due to start early next year.