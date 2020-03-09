The incidents were alleged to have happened on Saturday, March 7 - PCSOs were approached by a woman who said a man was causing distress to a group of disabled people waiting for a bus at 7.15pm.

Police attended to speak with the individual, who subsequently entered a telephone box and, on exiting the kiosk, allegedly knocked a small child from their scooter.

The youngster was unharmed after being caught by their father.

Police would like to locate the people mentioned as they may be able to assist with officers' enquiries.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place, assault of an emergency worker, and possession of a Class C drug. He has been released on police bail until March 23.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference number CR/020358/20.