On Tuesday, May 26, police said they seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine and a large amount of cash from a man and a woman in the Hillsborough Road area.

A 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Ilfracombe and a 33-year-old man from Birmingham have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

They have since been charged and remanded in custody, to appear in court tomorrow (Thursday, May 28).

Police said more searches in the Ilfracombe area were carried out with more items relating to drug supply seized. Searches were also being carried out in Birmingham as part of enquiries.

North Devon Superintendent Toby Davies tweeted: ‘Great work by officers and Ilfracombe is safer as a result’.