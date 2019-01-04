Richard Green, 47, and Georgina Green, 40, of King Edward Street, Barnstaple, and Nathan De Asha, 32, of Grange Lane, Liverpool, all appeared at North Devon Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Green was charged with possessing a quantity of MDMA, cocaine and anabolic steroids with intent to supply; possessing criminal property, namely a quantity of cash; and concealing or disguising criminal property.

Mrs Green was charged with possessing a quantity of cocaine and anabolic steroids with intent to supply and concealing or disguising criminal property, namely a quantity of cash.

Both Mr and Mrs Green entered no pleas.

Mr De Asha pleaded not guilty to supplying anabollic steroids.

All three were sent to Exeter Crown Court, with the next hearing on February 1.