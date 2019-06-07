Luke Hotson had been drinking and attacked a shop worker who stopped him stealing alcohol before he borrowed his partner's car and drove off into the night. He drove too fast on the road between Ilfracombe and Barnstaple and had frightened other motorists by overtaking on blind bends before he hit a car containing the French visitors on the A361 at West Down. He left them trapped inside their wrecked car as he ran off across country. He went through fields and waded across a river before being tracked by the police and arrested as he returned to his former home in Ilfracombe. Luke Hotson, aged 25, of Lethaby Road, Barnstaple, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, assault causing actual bodily harm, aggravated vehicle taking, possession of cannabis, failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, failing to stop, and having no licence or insurance. He was jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years, banned from driving for three years, and ordered to pay £500 compensation and do 200 hours unpaid community work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court. He told him: