Dracula is heading for the Barnstaple stage

The Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple is welcoming a national tour of Dracula to the stage later this month.

Adapted by and starring James Gaddas (Bad Girls, Coronation Street, Medics), this performance is a new take on one of the most famous gothic horror stories of all time.

The show is directed by Pip Minnithorpe (UK Associate Director - Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), with original music by Jeremy Swift (acclaimed actor - Downtown Abbey, Ted Lasso), and illusion design by John Bulleid (illusions behind the Olivier Award-Winning The Worst Witch).

Dracula will be at The Queen’s Theatre in Barnstaple on Saturday 26th February, 7.30pm. The show is suitable for ages 12+.

Tickets can be booked on the Queen’s Theatre website at www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com or by phoning the Box Office on 01271 316523 or stopping by the theatre. The Box Office and phone lines are open Mon-Sat 10am-4pm.