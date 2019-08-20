The derelict Brunswick Wharf site in Bideford. Picture: Sarah Howells The derelict Brunswick Wharf site in Bideford. Picture: Sarah Howells

The project already has planning permission for 52 homes and 8,213 sq ft of shops and restaurants, but at a Bideford Town Council meeting on Thursday, August 8, Councillor Doug Bushby said he intended to submit a motion to Torridge District Council (TDC) calling for the project should be shelved.

Red Earth Developments Ltd was announced as the new developer for the prime waterside spot in September 2017.

It came a year after TDC cut ties with the developer it had initially sold the land to back in 2013.

When Red Earth was appointed it was hoped a planning application would be submitted in 2018, with work starting this summer, but in April councillors heard a start date for the site could not be suggested due to a legal hold up.

Councillor Bushby said: "The proposed development with Red Earth should be shelved completely because we have got 17 new councillors who have had no input whatsoever and no input into this development.

"If you talk to any Torridge councillor they know nothing whatsoever.

"It's been seven years and they've done diddly-squat so far. Shelf the current situation and go back to a full public consultation and let the public have their say on exactly what's going to happen."

Torridge District Council said it is still in active discussions with the developer.