One incident – a ‘proper huge’ tree floating in the water mistaken as a possible aircraft wing - could not be blamed on lockdown fever but the first was different.

On Saturday, May 9, the Coastguard recorded 97 incidents around the country, including a kayaker and a paddleboarder who managed to get into difficulty off Baggy Point.

The RNLI were alerted at 7.15pm and were joined by Croyde coastguard.

The RNLI said the kayaker and paddleboarder had reportedly left their vessels in the water and attempted to climb the cliff but then climbed back down to retrieve them.

By the time the RNLI volunteers arrived, the casualties were found to be safely with the coastguards at the top of the cliffs.

One of the RNLI crew managed to rescue the deflated paddle board from the cliffs. The kayak was found around 500-600 metres off shore half full of water.

The board and kayak were reunited with the owners and safety advice was given.

On its way home the lifeboat was alerted to another shout, this time an object spotted in the water off Westward Ho! That appeared to be an aircraft wing but was in fact ‘a proper huge’ tree complete with branches, according to witnesses on the lifeboat.

The crew has reported a lot of debris in the water from recent high tides, including a large metal box, which they recovered preventing it being a hazard to boats.