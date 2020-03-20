Donness Nursing Home Limited was given the rating by the Care Quality Commission on March 13 after inspecting the home in Atlantic Way in October and November 2019.

It provides personal and nursing care to 34 people aged 65 and over.

The rating followed a rating of ‘inadequate’ in July 2018 and a team of health and social care professionals providing support to the provider.

An inspection in February 2019 saw it rated as ‘requires improvement’ and the interim management team withdrew their services in September.

Amanda Stride, CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care in the south, said the service had informed the commission it would close on Sunday, March 22.: “This report makes for concerning reading and we do appreciate that this has been a difficult time for everyone involved at Donness Nursing Home. However, our first priority is always the welfare of the people who are living at the service.

“At the time of our inspection the local authority adult safeguarding team were investigating allegations of poor care. The service was also being supported by the local authority quality and improvement team. Following our inspection, the provider decided to voluntarily suspend all new placements to the service until improvements were made.

“Devon County Council have now moved all of the people previously living there into services more appropriate to their needs.”

The report found that people were not effectively protected from abuse and some staff did not recognise their responsibilities to ensure people were safe.

Donness Nursing Home Limited’s inspection report said: “People told us they felt safe living at the service. However, practices were not safe. Poor monitoring of people’s fluid and nutritional intake put people at risk of dehydration and malnutrition.

“This risk was increased by poor monitoring of weight loss. Changes to people’s health needs were not routinely addressed in a timely way.

“Concerns were not routinely responded to in a consistent manner, so some people lost trust in the staff because their complaints had not been handled appropriately.

“When the manager was made aware of complaints, they followed the formal process and took steps to address issues and reassure people.”