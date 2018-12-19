Bobby the donkey will be making his fourth appearance at St Margaret's Church in Northam on Christmas Eve. Bobby the donkey will be making his fourth appearance at St Margaret's Church in Northam on Christmas Eve.

Bobby will be visiting as part of the 4pm crib service on Christmas Eve, in his fourth guest appearance.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early, as it will be busy.

The parish church kicked off its Christmas Tree Festival last week.

The interior of the church is decorated with more than 30 real Christmas trees, wreaths and lighting.

All of the trees and wreaths have been sponsored and decorated by local families, businesses and organisations.

Kenny Davis, mayor of Northam, opened the event officially last Friday. The church is opening additional hours to enable as many people to visit as possible.

The trees will remain in church until after Christmas Day.

At 10pm on Christmas Eve, the church bells will ring out across Northam ahead of the traditional midnight communion service, which starts at 11.30pm.