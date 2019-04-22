Dogs Trust Ilfracombe's latest residents include four ex-racing greyhounds, a trio of which are named after famous marathon runners, with one guest star.

In the run up to the Virgin Money London Marathon (28th April), staff at the Hazledene-based centre are appealing for homes for Paula (three), Kip (five), Mo (two) and Elise (three).

Paula Radcliffe, Mo Farah and Wilson Kipsang Kiprotich are household names, having all bagged podium places in the London Marathon in previous years.

A name that might be unfamiliar is Elise. The three year old black greyhound has been named after Dogs Trust Ilfracombe centre manager, Elise, who will be taking on the gruelling 26.2 mile race to raise funds for Dogs Trust.

She said: “With the London Marathon quickly looming, it felt like the obvious choice to name these beautiful greyhounds after the runners who inspired me to take on the race myself!

“Each dog has their own likes and dislikes, but all hope that the finish line to find a suitable new home is in sight.

“Despite being named after long distance runners, and contrary to popular belief, in general greyhounds don't actually need a huge amount of exercise.

“Unlike their names would suggest, they're not destined for marathon running, instead preferring short bursts of energy and then a long snooze.”

Paula, Kip, Mo and Elise are all ready to hang up their racing shoes and settle in to their perfect home with their special someone. If you think any of them could run away with your heart, please contact the centre on 01271446058 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ilfracombe/.

Elise is already on track to hit her fundraising goal of £2,000 which will all go towards looking after dogs being cared for at Dogs Trust, including those at the rehoming centre in Ilfracombe.

To donate to Elise's fundraising page visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/elise-watson or pop in and see her at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe.